National Alzheimer’s Association provides assist for caregivers

Nettie Lamay is one of more than 11 million Americans who provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, like her late husband, Bruce, who began to show signs of dementia in early 2021.
“It takes a community to help people like me,” said Lamay, of the Village of Linden. “It’s heartbreaking watching a smart man go from a history buff who knew everything to not knowing what a refrigerator was.”
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.