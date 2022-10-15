Nancy Stampahar offers retirement advice through Enrichment Academy

Educational, empowering and fun.
Those are three concepts Nancy Stampahar incorporates into her presentations.
Stampahar, of the Village of Sanibel, will be hosting her class, “Retirement and The Golden Years,” through the Enrichment Academy.
While this will be her third time speaking, Stampahar has done hundreds of presentations during her 30-year career in human resource management.
“I’ve always had an interest in human behavior and passionate about people living their best life,” she said.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.