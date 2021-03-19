Mystic Ice Cream spreads peace and love through 3 locations

Mystic Ice Cream owners Darrell and Lisa Day, of the Village of Mallory Square, work to make sure they make genuine connections with every guest, whether they have come for the food or ’60s and ’70s nostalgia.
“When I have the chance to step from behind the counter, I love to talk to customers and learn more about their lives,” Darrell said. “I am so fascinated by the transient community we live in.”
With a psychedelic store in Fruitland Park and a traveling tie-dye food truck that makes stops at Water Oak, Continental Country Club, Pennbrooke Fairways, Hawthorne at Leesburg and Rails End, Mystic Ice Cream is bringing its beloved dessert to yet another location: downtown Leesburg.
The second location opened last month and already has become a staple of homemade ice cream for Villagers and other local patrons.
In Leesburg, the new store radiates a colorful retro vibe, complete with tie-dye walls, vinyl records and posters of classic bands like Village People and The Beatles. The menu includes 32 flavors of ice cream ranging from classics like strawberry, butter pecan and vanilla caramel, to more unique selections of blueberry cheesecake and chocolate velvet.
