Mystic ice cream delivers on dessert

A sweet addition has come to Ednas’ on the Green. Mystic Ice Cream, an ice cream parlor in Fruitland Park, has opened an ice cream truck at Ednas’ on the Green to add a little something sweet to the food and drinks guests order from Ednas’ Provisions and Vittles and Rita’s Cocina Mexicana. “We are flattered and we’re thankful for the opportunity,” said Darrell Day, owner of Mystic Ice Cream along with his wife, Lisa. The truck began operation on July 15 and will continue to be at Ednas’ on the Green until the end of August. The truck is offering a limited amount of ice cream flavors that will rotate, including peanut butter crunch, coconut rum, mocha almond fudge and chocolate, vanilla and strawberry ice cream. “We’re trying to bring the best that Mystic has to offer to Ednas’,” Darrell said. The Days have been working for several months on getting an ice cream truck and were receiving a lot of requests from customers for them to come by their neighborhoods, which is how they came up with the idea. The opportunity became available to have the truck at Ednas’, and the Days took it. “(Ednas’ has) two food trucks that are there already, and they didn’t have a dessert truck, no ice cream nothing like that,” Darrell said. “It seemed to be a perfect fit for us.”
