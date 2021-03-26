Musicians find the right connection in the garage

Bill Scranton wanted to get back to playing music, so he started a band in the most reliable place: a garage.
The Missing Links, which has been around for about eight years, specializes in songs from the ‘60s through the ‘80s, with a lean toward the rock ‘n’ roll side, from ZZ Top to Tom Petty to Grand Funk Railroad to Lynyrd Skynyrd.
The band features Jerry Joyce on lead vocals and rhythm guitar; Steve Lowery on lead guitar and vocals; Gary Narramore on keyboards and vocals; Jim Brannon on bass; and Scranton on drums.
“Everybody’s easy to get along with,” said Brannon, of the Village of Fernandina.
“It’s our band,” Scranton said. “‘I’ has no place in the band.”
Narramore joined the group about a month ago.
