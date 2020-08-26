Musician waits out virus, keeps busy playing new bass

Garry Long grew up in a house filled with music.
“Both of my parents really loved music,” said Long, of the Village of Duval. “The radio was on all the time.”
Long and his five siblings each played instruments. Long played the drums and guitar, and when he joined a band that needed a bass player when he was 20, bass guitar became his main musical venture.
Long moved to The Villages from Canada and started out playing with The Beatlemaniacs because he had a Hofner bass, which is what Paul McCartney played.
From there, he was in a band called Vinyl Recall, and a few years later, he and a few other members from Vinyl Recall started The Core, which Long has been playing in ever since.
