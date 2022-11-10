Musician’s monthly concerts entertain Willows residents

With bongos ready, Steve Robinson launched into a rendition of “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” as part of his monthly performance at The Willows assisted-living and memory care facility in Oxford.
Robinson makes an appearance every first Wednesday of the month during the facility’s “happy hour” to share his multi-instrumental talents with residents and staff alike. Able to play nearly any brass, woodwind or percussion instrument he’s handed, Robinson’s musical inclinations have taken him around the world. He was born into a musical family, and he said his career trajectory was more-or-less an inevitability.
“About 52 years ago I first played the saxophone publicly, and before that, I was singing,” Robinson said.
