Musician brings his multi-instrumental talent to Villages

If Henry Hood had to pick an instrument that defines him, it would be the banjo.
“It’s got a fire — you fall in love with certain instruments,” Hood said.
But his skills are not limited to one instrument. He also plays mandolin, fiddle, electric guitar, slide guitar and harmonica — “and anything you can get the soul out of,” he said.
He has shared those skills with audiences on the Villages squares for several years. Recently, fans can find him playing solo at Fenney Grill, Tierra Del Sol Bar & Grill and Lazy Mac’s Taco Shack.
Hood has been performing for six years with the “jam grass” band Slickwood, and for three years with that band on Villages squares.
“Every time we come to The Villages, the crowd is great,” Hood said. “There are people smiling, dancing and everyone’s there for a good time, whether it’s at Fenney or I see it as I drive by ... that’s the kind of audience you want.”
