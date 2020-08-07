Musician basks in the camaraderie of Bluegrass

Kenny Alhona enjoys bluegrass music because it’s a people’s music.
“It’s one of the few types of music (performances) that you can go to, listen to and when the artist is done performing, you get a chance to talk to them,” said Alhona, of the Village of Piedmont. “Some of them will even join you in a jam. There’s not many genres of music where the artists themselves are that accessible.”
Alhona’s own bluegrass group, the Bluegrass Performance group, meets weekly at SeaBreeze Recreation Center when recreation centers are open. The group is like the genre: for the people.
The group has a host band, and people who come to meetings have the opportunity to get up and perform with the host band.
Read this story and many others in Friday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.