Musical options abound this week in The Villages

Musical options abound this week, whether jazz, pop, swing, Broadway or classical crossover is your preference.
The Righteous Brothers, Glenn Miller Orchestra and classical crossover duo Branden & James are on deck this week.
Pro-Am Performing Arts and KC Productions present tributes to Andrew Lloyd Webber and Frank Sinatra.
And The Villages Theater Company presents Fred Carmichael’s romantic comedy “Coming Apart.”
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.