Music is health food for the aging brain

Ear candy has substance when it comes to feeding the mind. The Global Council on Brain Health recently released a report outlining growing evidence that music boosts brain health, with guidelines for the role music can play in healthy aging and enhancing cognitive function. No matter how it happens — listening, dancing, playing or singing along to it — the council recommends incorporating music into routine to improve well-being and quality of life. “I think it keeps you young,” said Terri Quirk, a Village of Chatham resident who has played the clarinet for 60 years. As a member of the Villages Concert Band, she learns 12 pieces of music for each of the band’s three concerts per year, which has continued with virtual rehearsal sessions during the pandemic.
