MS walk fundraiser series looking to surpass goals

Today

Partly cloudy. High 83F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. Near record high temperatures. High 88F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.