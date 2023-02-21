MS walk fundraiser series looking to surpass goals

Last year was a banner year for Walk MS.
This year, the goal is even higher.
The Multiple Sclerosis Village People group organizes an annual series of fundraising events, including a walk, that raise money for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. For Walk MS 2023: The Villages, members already have raised more than $24,600, and the walk at The Villages Polo Club is still a month away.
Multiple sclerosis is a disease that causes patients’ immune systems to attack their central nervous systems. It can spark various symptoms, including possible paralysis, and its cause remains unknown.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
