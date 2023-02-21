MS walk fundraiser series looking to surpass goals

Walkers make their way around the course during the Walk MS 2022: The Villages at The Villages Polo Club. This year’s walk is at 8:30 a.m. March 25.

 Daily Sun photo

Last year was a banner year for Walk MS. 

This year, the goal is even higher. 

The Multiple Sclerosis Village People group organizes an annual series of fundraising events, including a walk, that raise money for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. For Walk MS 2023: The Villages, members already have raised more than $24,600, and the walk at The Villages Polo Club is still a month away. 

Multiple sclerosis is a disease that causes patients’ immune systems to attack their central nervous systems. It can spark various symptoms, including possible paralysis, and its cause remains unknown. 

