Move to submarines paid off for Villages veteran

Bob Cronin’s Navy career as a submariner didn’t start out that way.
He joined the Navy in 1946 and was stationed on the aircraft carrier Kearsarge. He was aboard that ship when it transited the Panama Canal. The Kearsarge was barely small enough to get through, scraping its sides on the walls of the locks.
When that ship was being refitted, Cronin, of the Village Santo Domingo, was transferred to a submarine tender. Being tied up at a dock wasn’t Cronin’s idea of serving, though.
“I joined the Navy to see the world,” he said.
