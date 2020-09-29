Motorcycle stunt show wows residents of The Willows

Joy Campbell was hoping for an interesting show “with no one getting hurt.”
Campbell, a resident at The Willows, an assisted living community, waited outside in the sunshine Saturday with 20 other people in distanced chairs, while motorcycles revved in the parking lot.
Satisfied with the amount of room they had in which to maneuver, five stunt-motorcyclists took turns parading from one end of the parking lot to the other, performing stand-up wheelies, circle wheelies and leg-spreaders, where the rider leans back and spreads his legs while only the rear wheel is touching the ground.
