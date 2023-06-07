Motivated Buffalo open summer conditioning

Everyone's road to a championship is different.
For VHS' football team, as long as Richard Pettus is behind the steering wheel, the Buffalo are taking the route through the weight room.
"My whole career, for every sport, that's where you win — in there,” Pettus said pointing towards the weight room as his team opened its summer conditioning and workouts Tuesday morning.
"All the agility stuff and the throwing, that's just icing on the cake. But the weight room is where you win games.”
The Villages varsity and junior varsity players went through rotating workouts, splitting time between conditioning drills on the practice field and in the weight room at the Buffalo Ridge campus.
And the atmosphere was intense.
Weights clanged and thudded, players grunted, and football strength and conditioning coach Isaac Charles' voice boomed with instructions or countdowns as the players rotated to different parts of the weight room.
