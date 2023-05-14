Mother-daughter pair exemplify unconditional love

Kathy Balanow’s mother, Norine Berndt, supported Balanow and her siblings in any endeavor they set upon. From scouting programs to learning instruments, her active presence in their lives was a hallmark of how she showed her love.
Balanow, of the Village of DeSoto, remembers this fondly as she continues to visit her mother at Mission Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Care.
“When I wanted to learn to play guitar, my mom and my dad supported me by buying me a six-string acoustic guitar and giving me lessons,” she said. “When I wanted to do cheerleading, they got me a baton. In all different ways, she and dad supported me.”
