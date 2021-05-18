Mother and daughter love getting to exercise together

Anna Britton is a social butterfly who enjoys activities where she can engage people.
She also loves workout classes — particularly Cardio Drumming.
Anna uses a wheelchair, and likes how she can take the class without needing to amend much of the movements.
When Anna and her mother, MaryAnn Britton, moved to the Village of Monarch Grove in August, Anna wanted to find workout classes she could take.
She said she likes Cardio Drumming because it translates well to sitting, unlike classes like Zumba that involve dancing.
“It’s a fun concept and class,” Anna said. “It’s nice getting to go out and have a great workout that gets your blood pumping.”
