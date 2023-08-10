More volunteers needed for local Guardian ad Litem Office

Volunteers with Florida Statewide Guardian ad Litem Office’s Wanda Vogler, of the Village of Glenbrook, and Jeff Cohen, of the Village of Collier, work with at-risk children in the court process. 

 Daily Sun file photo

Cheryl McCormick’s favorite memory of volunteering with the Florida Statewide Guardian ad Litem Office sticks with her more than a decade later. 

The child she was acting as a guardian for watched “The Wizard of Oz” in school and compared McCormick to Glinda the Good Witch, who told all the munchkins they were safe, she said.

“The fact that they recognized me as a safe person who cared about their well-being let me know I was doing the right thing,” she said. “I love the work that I do volunteering.”

Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.