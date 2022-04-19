The floating cities are repopulating. Cruise travel is bouncing back, just months after the omicron variant of COVID-19 elevated cruising concerns. AAA, the Auto Club Group, recently announced that its cruise travel bookings are twice as strong as they were in the first part of last year, when the industry remained on hold in the U.S. “We are seeing a resurgence in travelers who are eager to vacation again and that includes cruising,” said Debbie Haas, AAA’s vice president of travel. “Cruising is more available now than it ever was during the pandemic. Destinations are loosening travel restrictions and cruise lines hope to reach full capacity in the second half of the year. As a result, our travel agency is seeing a wide mix of bookings that include everything from short weekend excursions to worldwide voyages.”
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.