More than 50 local students earn scholarships

Joe Santoro believes life skills are just as important as subjects such as math and reading.
That is why he created the Alive2Thrive program through his foundation, the Santoro Education LifeSkills Foundation.
The program teaches middle and high school students valuable skills that are not explicitly taught in schools.
More than 50 local students recently graduated from the program, earning them a combined $93,500 in scholarships and giving each student about $1,800.
"The Alive2Thrive program is designed to teach students introspection, how to manage and maintain interpersonal relationships and empathizing with others," said Santoro, of the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores. "Often times teens and young adults are not equipped with those skills and sometimes learn too late."
The students earned their scholarships by doing the training module that included watching educational videos and having 15 to 20 minute discussions afterward. The program focuses on four modules—knowing yourself, managing yourself, understanding others and relating to others.
