Lakefront dining, water activities, short-game golf courses and two new dog parks highlight upcoming recreation amenities planned for new villages as part of the community’s southern expansion.
Village of Richmond, just south of the Brownwood Bridge, will feature three recreation facilities.
Lake Okahumpka Recreation Center will feature a waterfront restaurant, a lakeside park and a pedestrian trail along the lake. It will become a hub of water activities like kayaking and paddle boarding.
Just up the road, the Clarendon Recreation Center will not have a recreation building but will be home to many favorite outdoor amenities such as a resort-style family pool, pickleball, platform tennis, tennis, beach tennis/sand volleyball, bocce, shuffleboard, corn toss, a picnic pavilion, and a pedestrian trail with outdoor exercise equipment.
