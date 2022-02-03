More people create a home in The Villages

John and Sue Kerrigan, of the Village of Hammock at Fenney, moved to their home Dec. 1 from Jefferson City, Missouri. Sue is a founding member of the Jefferson City Pickleball Club, and now the couple continues to play pickleball in The Villages.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

John and Sue Kerrigan did extensive research before deciding where they wanted to live in retirement.  Their search took them to multiple communities in Florida, as well as places in Georgia, the Carolinas, Texas, Nevada and Arizona.  The Villages emerged as the clear winner.  The couple moved to their home in the Village of Hammock at Fenney in December and quickly began exploring the active lifestyle that drew them here. The Kerrigans are among those who helped make The Villages No. 1 in the United States in net growth for 2021, according to migration data compiled by moving company HireAHelper. 

