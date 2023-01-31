More neighbors enlist in Villages’ AED Army

One hundred and twenty more Villagers are now equipped to help save a life.
The Village of St. Catherine recently added to a community that is prepared unlike anywhere else in the country to deal with a cardiac arrest with the recent launch of its Neighbors Saving automated external defibrillator program, which went live Dec. 17.
The villages of Pinellas and Linden also recently added AEDs to their already established programs.
On a per-capita basis, The Villages has more automated external defibrillators than any other U.S. community for which data is available, according to a Daily Sun analysis of national data.
