More music, theater coming to The Villages

A new month will bring new music and theater. Preview performances will take place Tuesday through Thursday for The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol’s next Season 5 show, “Spike Heels.” That show will open Friday and run until June 19 at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center. “Assisted Living: The Musical” will return to The Villages on a country-wide tour. As part of the Backpacks4Kids Cabaret series, the Orion Trio will perform at New Covenant United Methodist Church. Visit thesharonstudio.com and thevillagesentertainment.com for more information.
