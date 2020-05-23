More local churches are preparing to reopen their doors

More churches are welcoming congregants back to in-person services this weekend as the region continues its slow return to normalcy following the shutdown.
Weirsdale Presbyterian Church will resume public worship Sunday, and officials are asking all in attendance to take precautions.
“We are asking congregants to wear a mask during the Sunday service at 10:30 a.m.,” according to Walter Laseter, pastor for Weirsdale Presbyterian. “Protective gloves will be made available to congregants during the service.”
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
