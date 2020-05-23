More local churches are preparing to reopen their doors

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.