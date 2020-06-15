More libraries in and around Villages are opening doors

More local libraries are reopening this week.
On May 4, libraries in Florida were allowed to reopen to the public at 25% capacity. On May 18,, the order changed and libraries could operate at 50% capacity.
The Sumter County Library System first opened The Villages Public Library at Belvedere and The Villages Public Library at Pinellas Plaza in early May. On May 21, E.C. Rowell Public Library, Panasoffkee Community Library and Bushnell Public Library reopened as well.
W.T. Bland Public Library reopened today and Tavares Public Library is opening Wednesday.
“People are happy to be back in,” said Leslie Smith, administrative services manager for the Sumter County Library System.
