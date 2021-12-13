More gold headed to The Villages from Games' final day

DAVIE — Barbara Cheney was in anything but a comfort zone when she couldn't find an unlocked door to enter the Florida Senior Games' powerlifting venue early Sunday.
"I started off disgruntled, I have to admit that,” the Village of Pine Hills resident said.
Sandy Simmons, meantime, arrived far more relaxed than she usually does.
Whatever the situation, the training partners made it work as they cleaned up the top hardware in the women's 70-74 division to headline the Senior Games' final day.
Simmons, of the Village of Marsh Bend, broke her own deadlift state record on the way to claiming three of four gold medals.
"I went out there relaxed and could not believe what I picked up,” Simmons said. "I could never imagine doing what I did today. It was fun. It totally surprised me.”
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
