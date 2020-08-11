More dogs, cats to be sheltered from weather

Heather Irwin is thrilled about the bigger building for the dogs.
The soon-to-be-built building at YOUR Humane Society SPCA in Lake Panasoffkee increases the capacity to accommodate at least 12 dogs, from the current eight, and as the kennel manager, Irwin knows that means the shelter can better serve dogs.
“We can help more animals,” she said. “We can save more animals. More room (means) more lives.”
Besides the increased capacity for more dogs, YOUR Humane Society SPCA also is moving its Kitten Wonderland to a modular structure that will house 20 kittens.
