Local houses of worship are unveiling plans to reopen their sanctuaries after being closed due to the COVID-19 crisis.
St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church will open daily Mass to the public from May 18-30. Services will take place at 7:15 and 8:30 a.m. Monday-Friday, as well as 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Social distancing guidelines will be honored, and people may be turned away from the church if the attendance is
too high.
Sunday Mass will resume at St. Timothy the weekend of May 30. Service times are 2, 4 and 6 p.m. May 30 and 7, 9 and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. May 31. The church plans to livestream services into its Parish Hall for those not comfortable going inside the sanctuary.
St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church in Wildwood said daily Masses will be held at 8 a.m. Monday-Saturday starting May 18. Sunday Mass will resume the weekend of May 30, with services at 4 and 6 p.m. May 30, and 8, 10 a.m. and noon May 31.
