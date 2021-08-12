As a third of the nation’s schoolchildren return to the classroom, debate continues on how best to protect them during an upswing of COVID-19 cases. In Florida, nearly 808,000 children and teens 12 years and older have completed or started the vaccine process that is providing protection with better than 90% effectiveness and reducing the severity of breakthrough cases. Yet nationally, 20% of parents say they “definitely will not” get their child vaccinated, according to a poll last week by the de Beaumont Foundation.
Read this story and many others in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.