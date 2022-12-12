More businesses to open, reopen in The Villages

Carol Knorr, of Continental Country Club in Wildwood, left, is helped by licensed hearing aid specialist Joe Gallagher to connect her hearing aids to the Bluetooth on her phone at Beltone Hearing Care Center in Pinellas Plaza.

 Caitlyn Jordan, Daily Sun

The Villages continues to be the place for new businesses to open or existing businesses to expand

In 2012, Sumter County, which includes a large portion of The Villages, had about 1,383 private establishments, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics. So far this year there are about 2,390 private establishments, which is a 72.8% increase. Several businesses have recently signed leases to open locations in the community for the first time and a few businesses are welcoming the community back after updates or expansions.

