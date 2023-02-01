Moody to lead Seniors vs. Crime Workshop & Awards event in The Villages

In 2021, the Federal Trade Commission received 2.8 million reports of fraud.
One in four of those reports indicated money was lost, totaling more than $5.8 billion lost to fraud that year, according to the FTC.
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody will address the issue at a Seniors vs. Crime Workshop & Awards event today in The Villages.The free workshop, which is from 12:45 to 1:50 p.m. at Mulberry Grove Recreation, will outline how to recognize scams and how to stop scammers before they attack. Moody also will present several awards to volunteers with Seniors vs. Crime to recognize their hard work.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.