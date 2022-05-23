Mobile businesses gain popularity in The Villages

Neal Kimball noticed there were many residents in The Villages whose homes were run by their dogs. “[It can be dangerous] if the owner doesn’t have control of their dog,” Kimball said. The Village of Collier resident saw a need for a training service where he could meet people in their homes to work with their dogs. From that idea, he created Good Dog Training Village. Mobile businesses, such as food trucks, have become popular over the years. In fact, there were 5,970 food trucks in the country in 2018 compared to 3,281 in 2013, according to the United States Census Bureau. But the “business on wheels” idea isn’t limited to food services. Kimball’s training service is one of several mobile businesses in The Villages.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.