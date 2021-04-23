Mixing faith with love of horses

Walking toward the front doors of Morning Star Cowboy Church’s main campus in Leesburg, one quickly notices it’s a bit different from most houses of worship.
For one thing, there are horse stalls on each side of the walkway, and it’s common for congregants, particularly young children, to stop what they’re doing to feed, pet or just say hello to one of the horses.
Read this story and many others in Friday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.