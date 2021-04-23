Mixing faith with love of horses

From the front of the room, Mark Gould preaches to his flock during a service at Morning Star Cowboy Church in Grand Oaks Resort in Weirsdale.

Walking toward the front doors of Morning  Star Cowboy Church’s main campus in Leesburg, one quickly notices it’s a bit different from most houses of worship.

For one thing, there are horse stalls on each side of the walkway, and it’s common for congregants, particularly young children, to stop what they’re doing to feed, pet or just say hello to one of the horses.

