Mitey-Mites take second at Pop Warner National

One might describe the Wildwood Mitey-Mites’ performance at the Pop Warner National Cheer & Dance Championships as a Cinderella run. Another word came to their coach — her own
first name. Unique. “They were more focused and wanted to win on that big stage,” Unique Smith said after her squad, involving girls ages 7-9, took home second place in their Hip-Hop competition at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. “It was awesome winning second. We went up against a team that has won three times. It was amazing for us just to make it that far. I was happy with second place and the improvement.”
