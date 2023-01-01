Mitey-Mites take second at Pop Warner National

The Wildwood Pop Warner’s Mitey-Mites won second place in the Hip-Hop category at the Orange County Convention Center. 

 Submitted photo

One might describe the Wildwood Mitey-Mites’ performance at the Pop Warner National Cheer & Dance Championships as a Cinderella run. Another word came to their coach — her own

first name. Unique. “They were more focused and wanted to win on that big stage,” Unique Smith said after her squad, involving girls ages 7-9, took home second place in their Hip-Hop competition at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. “It was awesome winning second. We went up against a team that has won three times. It was amazing for us just to make it that far. I was happy with second place and the improvement.”

