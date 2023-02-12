Mission Oaks resident celebrates 103rd birthday

Surrounded by friends, family and love, Mary DeSanto couldn’t ask for much else — except some marbled cheesecake.
The 103-year old celebrated her birthday Wednesday at Mission Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Care in Oxford, where in addition to a lifetime of amazing cooking and craftsmanship, she was known for playing a mean game of bingo.
“She’s a whiz at bingo,” said Nancy Bedle, the activities director for Mission Oaks on the assisted living side. “She has a hard time seeing, however, so of course she went and memorized her card.”
