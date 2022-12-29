Mission Oaks goes beyond helping residents

Nancy Bedle can still remember the sour taste left her in mouth after her mother passed, following what she described as a negative year-and-a-half stay in an assisted living community.
Instead of letting it linger, however, she redirected her passion toward a pursuit far more noble — making sure that others didn’t endure the same experience.
“When she passed, I decided then that I really wanted to do something for people who needed some cheer at this point in their life,” said Bedle, activity director for the assisted living portion of Mission Oaks assisted living and memory care in Oxford.
Mission Oaks also maintains an assisted living respite care program and memory care respite care program.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.