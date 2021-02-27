Miscues costly for Buffalo in nine-inning 6-5 defeat

Just 24 hours after a wild walk-off victory of its own, The Villages High School baseball team ran out of luck Friday night at VHS.
The Buffalo couldn’t follow up their one-hit, extra-innings victory from Thursday with yet another thrilling win late, dropping a 6-5 decision to Lake Minneola in nine innings.
VHS victimized itself with five errors and five wild pitches, while also leaving five runners in scoring position throughout the night.
“The best thing about high school baseball is you have to get 21 outs,” VHS head coach Brady Bogart said. “You don’t run out of time — there is no clock — you just have to get the outs. So when we’re giving a team 26 outs like we did tonight, we’re really making it difficult on ourselves to win a ballgame.”
