Minute to Win It: Outdoor sports event attracts families

Maggie Mitchell, 8, was ready to play as she arrived at the The Villages Recreation and Parks Department’s Camp Villages event.
Sporting a pink Easter bunny dress, she excitedly checked in to the Minute to Win It: Outdoor Games event.
The Camp Villages Easter Week, filled with a variety of events and activities for grandparents and their grandchildren, kicked off Monday. The first event, Minute to Win It: Outdoor Games, took place at Saddlebrook Recreation Center with around 20 participates signed up.
The Villages Recreation and Parks Department planned plenty of activities for the games, including a water bucket and sponge relay, an egg balancing relay, hop the eggs out of the box, and giant funnel pong.
Each activity had some sort of grandparent involvement, whether it was shaking Easter eggs out of boxes by dancing or cheering on from the sidelines in lawn chairs.
