Ministry delivers treats for teachers

“Oh, it’s Cookie Day — we’ve been waiting for you!”
Those are the cheerful words Cookie Express Ministry coordinators Rosemary and Jim Sandefer hear when they take cookies to Wildwood schools.
The Cookie Express Ministry is an affiliated organization of Operation Bless Wildwood. Operation Bless Wildwood consists of local residents, pastors, businesses, and community leaders who want to support and address the needs of their community.
Several members of the ministry met Sept. 7 at Savannah Center to drop off three dozen cookies to give to the teachers. Among them were Carey Taylor, of the Village Santo Domingo, who brought coconut cookies because she thought they would stand out.
“I like to do the unusual cookies when I am baking for the teachers,” Taylor said. “I’ve been heavily involved with the organization for three years, and giving cookies to the teachers makes me happy.”
Members bring a variety of cookies to schools, including Sumter P.R.E.P. Academy, Wildwood Elementary and Wildwood Middle High School.
