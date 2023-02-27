Mini goldendoodle enjoys life as a therapy dog

Many dogs have a talent for bringing joy to many, simply by existing as loving, four-legged companions to their humans.
But one dog is especially dedicated to spreading love to those around her.
Morgan, a mini goldendoodle with a big heart, has been working as a therapy dog for three years — and enjoying every minute of it.
“She’s smart, sweet and loves to be the center of attention,” said her owner Wendy Aimola, of the Village of Pine Hills. “When we put on her vest, she knows she’s going to work and gets so excited about it.”
