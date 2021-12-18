Miller, Search start defense process in felony perjury case

Sumter County Commissioners Oren Miller and Gary Search are taking steps to mount their defense against criminal charges filed by state investigators.
Miller said Thursday that he is interviewing attorneys, and Search said he had hired an Orlando-based criminal defense attorney.
Miller and Search each were charged Dec. 13 with third-degree felony perjury and booked into the Sumter County Detention Center before posting $2,000 bond.
On Thursday, Miller organized an online fundraiser for himself seeking $20,000 in public donations to pay his legal fees, even though he lists his net worth at $870,000 on the June 2021 financial disclosure required of all public officials.
In addition to his $63,405 commissioner salary, Miller in 2020 earned another $92,214 from his pension and Social Security. Among his assets, he lists a home he purchased in The Villages for $421,000 that is now valued at $517,070 by the Sumter Taxing Authority.
Miller’s fundraising plea claims that he was arrested “on a perjury charge which has more to do with political retribution than with any facts. I have not committed perjury nor have I violated any law. What I did do was refuse to be a rubber stamp for a powerful Developer.”
Miller was elected last November in a joint campaign he ran with Search on an anti-development platform. Their first months in office were spent pushing a 75% increase in a tax on new businesses, a move that was voided by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
“It’s no secret that The Villages actively worked to elect my opponent,” Miller wrote on Facebook the day of his arrest. “Their newspaper has continually libeled me.”
The Daily Sun covered the failed Miller-Search tax increase extensively, as well as Miller’s last vote the day before his arrest. That vote opposed the inter-agency agreements between fire departments in the county and The Villages and opposed granting the certificate needed for The Villages Public Safety Department to move forward with ambulance service.
Miller’s fundraising plea does not address the arrest warrant issued by the State Attorney’s Office, which relies on his and Search’s own phone records to prove they lied under oath about a series of phone calls between them.
The records were subpoenaed before both gave sworn testimony in a criminal investigation exploring potential violations of the Government in the Sunshine Law.
The law requires elected officials to carry out the duties of their position in public forums and prohibits them from doing so in back channels.
It is also illegal for a person to act as a private go-between among officials in hopes of one official swaying others.
Both Miller and Search completed state-mandated training on the law.
Yet in February, Miller said at a commission meeting that he wanted to form an “animal advocacy group,” a cause long championed by his wife, Angie Fox. He suggested the group be composed of his wife, at least two of her friends and the assistant county administrator.
Miller then asked Search to mediate their work, which Search indicated he was willing to do.
County Administrator Bradley Arnold responded that “there is a conflict associated with Sunshine Law issues that we’ve already run into. The problem that we had was, I had a meeting with Commissioner Search, and he relayed his conversation with Angie Fox that was advocating for this very solution (as the one proposed by Miller) to be presented to the board.”
Arnold said he also had an email from Miller directing him to “’go and do this, and use Commissioner Search” for that specific purpose. That indicates clearly that Angie Fox is a conduit of communication between two commissioners, which is a violation of the open meetings law. Unfortunately, I became a witness to that violation.”
In June, county attorney Jennifer Rey confirmed to commissioners that the state was conducting a criminal investigation into several complaints of potential violations.
She relayed an invitation from the State Attorney’s Office for commissioners to voluntarily provide a statement.
Search appeared before investigators with his lawyer on Aug. 17 and testified under oath that he’d had no private phone communication with Miller since the election and that his only conversations with Angie Fox occurred when she called him on his home telephone.
Miller declined to voluntarily cooperate, so prosecutors subpoenaed his testimony.
On Oct. 6, Miller testified under oath that in terms of phone calls between him and Search, “We did at first. After about the first two or three months, all phone calls stopped, maybe three or four months.” However cellphone records on Miller, Search and Fox obtained by subpoena show 47 calls between Miller and Search between the November election and July.
“Many of these phone calls were either just before or just after Sumter County Commission meetings,” investigators noted, adding that none of the calls were made on official county-issued cell phones.
Records also show conversations between Fox and Search on his personal cellphone and no calls from her to his home phone as he claimed, investigators say.
Miller’s fundraiser brought in just over $2,500 on his first day. Top donors include Chris Stanley, the past president of The Villages Democratic Club; Ashok Marwah, a Democratic contender for the House of Representatives; and Miller’s wife, Angie Fox, who was named in the initial complaint as an improper go-between for her husband and Search.
A dozen donors listed themselves as “anonymous,” masking any political or special interest affiliations.
The duo was elected as Republicans, but Miller is a failed Democratic candidate for the 2018 House of Representatives race and Search’s first election win to his hometown commission a decade ago was on the Democrat ticket.
On Thursday, Search said that he has hired Richard Hornsby, a criminal defense attorney and occasional television legal analyst.
Hornsby’s recent clients include a man charged with second-degree murder in the killing of his neighbor, an ROTC instructor sentenced to eight years in prison for having sex with a teenage student and a woman sentenced to a year in prison for stabbing a sheriff’s captain and attempting to burn down his home.
Hornsby also has experience in federal court, having recently represented a woman sentenced to nine years in prison for identify theft and credit card fraud.
If convicted as charged for “willfully, corruptly and falsely swearing under oath to certain material facts,” Miller and Search face up to a $5,000 fine and five years in prison.
The governor also has the power to suspend any elected municipal official who is arrested for a felony or for a misdemeanor related to the duties of office.
Specialty Editor David R. Corder and Managing Editor Curt Hills contributed to this report.
