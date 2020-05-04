Military veterans take on clowning after retirement

After spending more than 20 years in the military, Marjean and John Goulet have been clowning around in their retirement years.
Marjean, known as Scrappy, joined Clown Alley 179 about eight years ago, while John, who goes by Kappy, became a member about a year ago.
“We’re so natural,” said John, of the Village of Virginia Trace. “We feed off each other. I’ll see what she’s done with someone, and I’ll come in and take over. She does the same for me. She’ll come in and say, ‘Oh, you’re being silly.’”
Marjean served as a chief warrant officer in the Army and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2009 and 2010; John was a colonel in the Army, flying medivac helicopters and driving bulldozers.
