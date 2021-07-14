Military Officers Association of America expands scope of its charitable giving

Leesburg High School Jr. ROTC Cadet Maj. Liam Faughman, 16, right, salutes as he gives a cadet his Airman pin to rank him up. As an organization of former and current military officers, Military Officers Association of America gives $9,000 to six area high schools in Sumter and Lake counties to support their Junior ROTC programs.

 Cindy Skop, Daily Sun

The Lake-Sumter Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America,  or MOAA, recently contributed $1,500  to Honor Flight’s cause. The significance of that, as MOAA President Don Hansen  explained, is that the group recently hosted one if its most fruitful fundraisers. Because of that, Honor Flight was one of several opportunities for MOAA to support other veterans’ organizations.

