Military Officers Association of America expands scope of its charitable giving

The Lake-Sumter Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America, or MOAA, recently contributed $1,500 to Honor Flight’s cause. The significance of that, as MOAA President Don Hansen explained, is that the group recently hosted one if its most fruitful fundraisers. Because of that, Honor Flight was one of several opportunities for MOAA to support other veterans’ organizations.
