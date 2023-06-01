Military Officers Association donates to students and veterans

Sometimes, all it takes to help others is a golf swing.
The Lake and Sumter Counties Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America recently held its annual golf tournament, raising $30,000. The money will go to 12 scholarships. The remaining $15,000 was split up between eight local organizations that serve veterans.
Al Arnold, membership chairman for the chapter, said the event had a great turnout and the group members are proud to help so many organizations.
"It's important to us to support our fellow veterans," he said.
The local MOAA chapter will give a scholarship to two students from each of the six local JROTC high school programs this autumn.
Arnold said the scholarships will support the students after they graduate.
The eight organizations the group donated to were Villages Honor Flight, Disabled American Veterans Orange Blossom Chapter, The Villages Evening Rotary for Smiles for Vets, Support the Troops, Operation Helping Hand, Combat Veterans to Careers, Operation Shoebox and Villagers for Veterans.
Arnold, representing the chapter, donated $2,000 to Villagers for Veterans on May 20 during the ribbon cutting for Ashley's Cottage in Fruitland Park.
Marie Bogonoff, president of Villagers For Veterans, was honored by the large donation.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.