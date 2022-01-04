Milestone on course: Villager shoots his age 1,000 times

It was 14 years ago that Bob Interdonato first shot his age on the golf course — a 77 at age 77. “The guys I was with said if I went to the office, they’d get my name in the paper,” the Village of Poinciana resident recalled. “So from that day on, I’ve always put it in.”
Not all that often at first, but more frequently with each passing year. After a while, Interdonato’s name was appearing three and four times in a week. At one point, he compiled a four-year streak of at least 100 shoot-your-age rounds.
Over time, they add up.
And last month, an 86 at Havana Country Club propelled the 91-year-old golfer into a new stratosphere — his 1,000th round of his age or better.
