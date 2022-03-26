Mild weather means earlier entertainment

Floridians get to feel the sun on their face, tap their toes to live music and taste the state's sweet fruit at strawberry and blueberry festivals in late winter and early spring.
What makes the experience even sweeter is that they are among the first in the country to do so.
While residents in other states wait until late spring or summer for agricultural festivals and state fairs, earlier growing seasons in Florida mean that Sunshine State residents get an earlier taste of the fruit — and the entertainment.
