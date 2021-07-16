Mike Daley bowls two 300 games

With the rounds bowled at the bowling centers in The Villages and the quality of bowlers who roll them, a perfect 300 game isn’t exactly uncommon.
Two in the same week, though? That’s something that isn’t seen all too often.
“We don’t know of anyone else who’s done it,” said Bill Jukes, who works at Spanish Springs Lanes.
That’s exactly what Mike Daley did, though, posting perfect rounds just two days apart in two leagues on July 6 and 8.
