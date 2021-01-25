Migratory swallow dependent on nest boxes starts return to Florida

Purple martins feed their chicks at their nesting boxes built and maintained by Hans Mantel, of the Village of Hadley.

 Louis Brems, Daily Sun

Where Pennsylvania has groundhogs, Florida has purple martins. North America’s largest species of swallow is a migratory bird species whose arrival in Florida marks an early sign of spring, according to the Purple Martin Conservation Association, which tracks and reports on the birds’ migration. While the weather may still be chilly, purple martins are beginning to make their journey to Florida, with their first sighting of the season occurring Dec. 23 in Venice, about 20 miles south of Sarasota. Interest in this bird species extends to Villagers, including residents who have purple martin nests in their backyards.

