Midwestern couple share fondness for bluegrass

While Cheryl Moredich may not hail from the Appalachian peaks that first produced bluegrass, she is no less qualified to play it.
She can be found at her home in the Village of Bradford practicing her banjo every morning at sunrise, and she is a member of various bluegrass groups, including one that meets 6:30 p.m. Sundays at Aviary Recreation, where she is an integral component of its around 30-piece group.
Her journey into bluegrass all started, she said, when she went on a vacation to hike the Appalachian Trail.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.